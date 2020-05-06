Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 5,968 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 20.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,210 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 611,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 241,428 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.59.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

