Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,232,000 after acquiring an additional 81,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $99.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.07. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.93.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

