Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Director Robert R. Grusky Sells 705 Shares

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $109,310.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,454.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Strategic Education stock opened at $157.30 on Wednesday. Strategic Education Inc has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $189.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.51 and its 200 day moving average is $146.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Strategic Education by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

