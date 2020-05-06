Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,924.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,546 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,547.27.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

