Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,108.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,924.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The company has a market cap of $1,155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rowe upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,547.27.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

