Unigestion Holding SA Invests $251,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,573,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 81,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $176.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $177.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

