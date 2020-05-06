Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Balchem by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average of $100.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $174.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.87 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

