New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of MAXIMUS worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $65.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.91. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MMS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

