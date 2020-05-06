IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,616 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,456,000 after acquiring an additional 122,269 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in IDACORP by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,119,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,576,000 after purchasing an additional 260,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,062,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,432,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 10,737.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 825,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,430,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDA. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In related news, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. IDACORP Inc has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $114.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.91.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

