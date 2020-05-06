Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $141,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,690. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

