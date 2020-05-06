Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of PNM Resources worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26. PNM Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.55 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

