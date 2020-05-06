Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 205,405 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 41.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Butler acquired 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,926.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at $736,581.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

NYSE:SNV opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

