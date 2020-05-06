NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,216,000 after acquiring an additional 192,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,267,000 after acquiring an additional 130,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 470.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,068,000 after acquiring an additional 69,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,229,000 after acquiring an additional 304,979 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Owens Corning stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

