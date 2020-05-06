State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 30,828 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,828 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 306,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 611,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 241,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OC opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

