Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $655,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5,688.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,779 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $774,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $24,234,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,001,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,499 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.76. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

