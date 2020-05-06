10,436 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 77,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BEN. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.