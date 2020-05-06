Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EDU opened at $123.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.06.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.90.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

