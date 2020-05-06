Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 1,220 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,333,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.63. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.