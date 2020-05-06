First Citizens Financial Corp Has $955,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

