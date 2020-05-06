Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 564 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.94.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.