Carlson Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,367 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,356.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.63. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

