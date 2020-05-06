Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s 9th Largest Position

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,612 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.63. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,356.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.