Ironwood Financial llc Has $170,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,725 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Microsoft stock opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.63. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

