Santori & Peters Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.6% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.63. The company has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

