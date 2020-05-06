Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $62.08 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,641 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,202 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,725 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upped their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

