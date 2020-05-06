Eastern Bank Sells 32,863 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,489 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 32,863 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.2% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,356.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

