Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Hasbro by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,487,000 after buying an additional 1,834,636 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,036,000 after purchasing an additional 302,993 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,144,000 after purchasing an additional 306,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,684,000 after purchasing an additional 140,717 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.94.

Hasbro stock opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.