Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Tower Bridge Advisors’ Largest Position

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,042 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,356.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day moving average is $159.63. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

