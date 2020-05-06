Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,175 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 26,720 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.8% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $208,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

