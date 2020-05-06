Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cubic Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,821 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% in the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 393,641 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $62,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,876,233 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,027,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,792 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,356.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

