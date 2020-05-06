Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Insider Timothy C. Wentworth Sells 2,200 Shares

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $442,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,267,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CI opened at $190.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.49.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.