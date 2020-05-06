Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 25,145 Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,145 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in BlackBerry by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 165,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 52,946 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $20,297,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara Stymiest purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. BlackBerry Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.