Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stake Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76,373 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.20% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

