Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 117.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,882 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $140,439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 574,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $58,432,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,751 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,094,000 after purchasing an additional 514,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at $55,960,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $146.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Cfra lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

In related news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $104,596.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,119,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $809,649.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,163 shares in the company, valued at $49,336,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,160 shares of company stock worth $5,213,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

