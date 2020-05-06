Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 200 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PS Business Parks worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks Inc has a twelve month low of $102.48 and a twelve month high of $192.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.44.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.22% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $106.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

