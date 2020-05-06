Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 195.56%. The firm had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOLD. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $352,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,771 shares of company stock worth $1,161,184 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

