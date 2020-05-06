Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

