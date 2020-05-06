Fernwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.