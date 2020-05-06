Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,047 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,196.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,320.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

