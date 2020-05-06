Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.71.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.