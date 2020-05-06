$0.18 EPS Expected for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.15. Agnico Eagle Mines posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

AEM opened at $63.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $64.88.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

