Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.67. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $38,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,720 shares of company stock worth $1,596,502. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

