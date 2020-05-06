KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

NYSE KEY opened at $10.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.52. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,849,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,781,000 after buying an additional 776,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after buying an additional 554,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,269,000 after buying an additional 1,959,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,096,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,157,000 after buying an additional 347,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $187,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

