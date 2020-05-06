Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Buys 11,119 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

