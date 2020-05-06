Dakota Wealth Management Buys 5,345 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $280.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

