OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Position Increased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.12% of OraSure Technologies worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OSUR opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.73 million, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.16. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

