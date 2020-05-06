Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 1,696 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NYT. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of New York Times by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of New York Times by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYT. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

New York Times stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.86. New York Times Co has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $40.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.