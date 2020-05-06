Gartner (IT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gartner (NYSE:IT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Gartner to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

