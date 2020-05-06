Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) PT Lowered to $104.00

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its price objective dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $116.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $86.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.74. Balchem has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Balchem will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 846,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,592,000 after purchasing an additional 36,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 405,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

