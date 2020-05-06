NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 456 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $105.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 15,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $1,644,316.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,965.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,695,183. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

